Carol Ann Blazen, age 79, of Hartland, Michigan passed away peacefully at her residence on the morning of September 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 1941 to Sid Stalker and Doris Stalker. She married Melvyn Blazen on March 12, 1960 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He proceeds her in death. She is survived by her three children: Kimmy Blazen of Hartland, Michigan, Keith Blazen of White Lake, Michigan, Kelly Blazen of White Lake, Michigan. Three grandchildren: Krystal Crocker of Van Buren, Ohio, Rachel Crocker of Hartland, Michigan and Britney Blazen of East Lansing, Michigan and two great-grandchildren: Alexis Brown of Hartland, Michigan and Faith Poignon of Van Buren, Ohio. She was predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Douglas. She loved to play Bingo and any kind of card game. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan! You could always find her relaxing in the summer sun at the beach on Pontiac lake in White Lake Michigan. She was actively involved at Our Savior Evangellcal Lutheran Church where she will always be remembered as "The Popcorn Lady". A service will be held on Saturday October 17, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Evangellcal Lutheran Church, 13667 Highland Road, Hartland Michigan 48353. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Savior Evangellcal Lutheran Church, 13667 Highland Road, Hartland Michigan 48353.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store