Compton (Beach), Carol Ann; 82; of Rochester Hills and Tarpon Springs, FL; was born December 5, 1937 and departed this life at home, surrounded by family on August 4, 2020. Survived by daughter Leanne Carter (Andy); sons Christopher (Bonnie) and Brian (Champ); sister. Kathleen Lukowski (Ken); also survived by eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Richard, sister Karen Blake Densmore and brother Thomas Beach. After Carol graduated from Clawson High School, she married and started her family in Berkley, later moved to Bloomfield Hills, wintered in Tarpon Springs, FL and finally settled in Rochester Hills. Carol was an avid reader, a gifted seamstress and had a passion for shopping. She was an exceptional chef, volunteered at church and her Florida condo association. Carol owned a country crafts & antiques shop in Au Gres with her two siblings, appropriately named, My Sister’s Place, from 1983-98. Carol wished to thank her vast network of dear friends for their companionship and adventures, including those from childhood, high school, Tarpon Springs, FL and Michigan. A celebration of Carol’s life will be planned for the summer of 2021 (TBD) at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Bloomfield Hills. The family’s favorite organizations are Beaumont Hospice, The American Cancer Society
and Habitat for Humanity. Condolences for the family can be given at pixleyfh.com
.