1/1
Carol Ann Compton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Compton (Beach), Carol Ann; 82; of Rochester Hills and Tarpon Springs, FL; was born December 5, 1937 and departed this life at home, surrounded by family on August 4, 2020. Survived by daughter Leanne Carter (Andy); sons Christopher (Bonnie) and Brian (Champ); sister. Kathleen Lukowski (Ken); also survived by eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Richard, sister Karen Blake Densmore and brother Thomas Beach. After Carol graduated from Clawson High School, she married and started her family in Berkley, later moved to Bloomfield Hills, wintered in Tarpon Springs, FL and finally settled in Rochester Hills. Carol was an avid reader, a gifted seamstress and had a passion for shopping. She was an exceptional chef, volunteered at church and her Florida condo association. Carol owned a country crafts & antiques shop in Au Gres with her two siblings, appropriately named, My Sister’s Place, from 1983-98. Carol wished to thank her vast network of dear friends for their companionship and adventures, including those from childhood, high school, Tarpon Springs, FL and Michigan. A celebration of Carol’s life will be planned for the summer of 2021 (TBD) at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Bloomfield Hills. The family’s favorite organizations are Beaumont Hospice, The American Cancer Society and Habitat for Humanity. Condolences for the family can be given at pixleyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved