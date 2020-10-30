of West Bloomfield, MI, age 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 with her family and loyal dog at her side following a prolonged, spirited fight against ovarian cancer. Born in Rochester, NY on April 18, 1957, she was a lover of nature, animals, and all things outdoors. A graduate of Michigan State University in 1979, Carol was an exemplary horticulturalist and an indispensable adviser to friends and family in need of gardening tips. For the past 20 years, she worked tirelessly to maintain and nurture an impeccable three-acre private estate with lush plant life and beautiful designs. Carol had a passion for dogs and helped facilitate the adoption of dozens of rescued puppies, two of which became her own beloved companions. Her family will remember her fondly for her selflessness, her kindness, and her outstanding cooking that made every holiday meal a memorable event. Carol is survived by her husband of 33 years, Douglas Fenner; son Daniel Fenner and daughter-in-law, Lydia Mansour; daughter Kelsey Fenner; son Brian Clemetsen and son-in-law Jared Clementsen; grandchildren Ella and Jaden; sister Eileen Snyder and brother Charles Burnup. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Kathleen Burnup, and brother Robert Burnup. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carol’s preferred charity, Detroit Dog Rescue. Future celebrations of her life may be announced in the months to come. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store