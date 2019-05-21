The Oakland Press Obituaries
CAROL ELIZABETH BECKER

CAROL ELIZABETH BECKER Obituary
BECKER, CAROL ELIZABETH, passed away May 20, 2019 at 91 years of age. Carol was born on May 17, 1928 in Detroit, MI to the late Charles and the late Marie Weiler. Loving mother of Robert (Vicky) Becker, Barbara (Jim) Hulsey, Joan Becker, Carol (Barry) Kives and Susan Becker; cherished grandmother and great grandmother to many; dearest sister of Nancy Laird, the late Charles Weiler Jr., Susan (the late James) Schenck and Pat (Gary) Ritchie. Carol was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME, WATERFORD. Memorial Donations to be made to Michigan Humane Society at https://www.michiganhumane.org/. To post a condolence please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 22, 2019
