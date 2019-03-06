|
(nee Dickey) of Commerce Township, Michigan. On March 2nd, after a year-long illness, this very special and funny lady went home to be with her Lord and Saviour. Born in Durand, Michigan, on January 31, 1937, to George A. and Naomi E. Dickey, Carol attended Durand Schools and graduated with honors in 1955. She worked as a Medical Librarian as well as a Parapro in the Farmington School District. Carol dedicated her life to helping handicapped children, for whom she had very heartful passion. In her spare time, she loved to garden (every beautiful flower of God's creation) and was a wonderful artist as well. Carol was a loving wife to Ronald Jenkins and Thomas Behnke, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also an amazing Mother to Gordon and Susan, who survive. Besides her children, she is survived by a brother, Duane Dickey (Marty) of Haslett, Michigan; a very special niece, Patty Tindell of Allen Park, Michigan; and several other nieces and nephews as well as many good friends. Also surviving is her beloved, loyal, and constant companion...her special dog "Possum." Besides her parents, two brothers preceded her in death, Gaylord (in childhood) and Stuart. A private family and close friend memorial service will be held at a later date. It is important to note that Carol had wonderful caregivers from "Comfort You Living." Ann, Erica, and Lori were special to her and served Carol well over the last months of her life. The family's deepest gratitude goes out to them. The family also extends their deepest gratitude to those from Hospice who served Carol well in the last several weeks of her life. Memorial gifts may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 7, 2019