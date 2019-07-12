The Oakland Press Obituaries
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
CAROL LUCILLE WATSON

Watson, Carol Lucille, (NaNa Carol), Age 75 of Oxford, Mi. Born October 14, 1943. Enter Eternal Life July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Dear mother of Joshua Rice and the late Chiya Kuenzel. Sister of Pat (Jack) Boothe, Yvonne Dennis (the late Lonnie), the late Richard and the late Larry Martin (Peterson). Sister-in-law of Mary Martin. Predeceased by her parents Cleve Martin (Edwin and Iva Hunt), June and Arthur Whithun. Survived by her sister-in-law Mary Martin, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Teacher of many, and numerous Friends. Carol was a longtime server of God and a teacher for special needs children and adults at Mt. Zion, Clarkston, First Church Of Worship & Praise Pontiac, and Church Of God Lake Orion. Funeral service Monday, July 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion The family will receive friends Sunday, July 14, 2019 2-5 p.m. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills
Published in The Oakland Press on July 13, 2019
