(nee Lewandowski) July 14, 2019. Age 78. Beloved wife of John F. Dearest mother of Michael (Janice) Mueller and Gary (Kimberley) Mueller. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Emily, Katherine, Heather, Grant and Maximilian. Proud great grandmother of Elliott. Dear sister of Joanne (Clifford) Pacurari and Denise (Michael) Bewley. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Rosary Tuesday 7:00pm. Instate Wednesday 9:30am until 10:00am time of Mass at St. Andrew Church, 1400 Inglewood (2 blocks E. of Rochester Road & S.of Tienken). Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 16, 2019