1/
Carol Strzelecki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Strzelecki, 76, of Rochester Hills, passed away July 21, 2020. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on October 28, 1943. Carol graduated from Avondale High School. She was married to her cherished husband Thomas on February 23, 1963. Carol worked in marketing research for Howard L. Green and Associates. She had a passion for reading, crafting, and gambling. She is survived by her daughters Theresa Strzelecki, Anne (Chris) Auger; grandchildren Nick (Tammy) Chappell, Shawn (Katie Gardner) Chappell, Tom Auger, and Monica Auger; and beloved great-grandchildren Lilly, Gavin, and Kora; brother Dave (Linda) Winstead; brother and sister-in-laws Ethel Strzelecki, Angelina (Thomas) Schmidt, Mary Kay Merwin, and Patricia (Dale) Patenaude. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Monica (nee Lillygren) Winstead of Rochester Hills; mother and father-in-law Stephen and Mary (nee Hejnosz) Strzelecki of Pontiac; brother Grant Winstead of South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Jean Strzelecki of Holly; and brothers-in-law Joseph Strzelecki of Lake Orion and Gary Merwin of Lake Orion. Loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Carol’s viewing will take place on July 26 from 2-6 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills. A private service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
2488521800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved