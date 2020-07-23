Carol Strzelecki, 76, of Rochester Hills, passed away July 21, 2020. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on October 28, 1943. Carol graduated from Avondale High School. She was married to her cherished husband Thomas on February 23, 1963. Carol worked in marketing research for Howard L. Green and Associates. She had a passion for reading, crafting, and gambling. She is survived by her daughters Theresa Strzelecki, Anne (Chris) Auger; grandchildren Nick (Tammy) Chappell, Shawn (Katie Gardner) Chappell, Tom Auger, and Monica Auger; and beloved great-grandchildren Lilly, Gavin, and Kora; brother Dave (Linda) Winstead; brother and sister-in-laws Ethel Strzelecki, Angelina (Thomas) Schmidt, Mary Kay Merwin, and Patricia (Dale) Patenaude. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Monica (nee Lillygren) Winstead of Rochester Hills; mother and father-in-law Stephen and Mary (nee Hejnosz) Strzelecki of Pontiac; brother Grant Winstead of South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Jean Strzelecki of Holly; and brothers-in-law Joseph Strzelecki of Lake Orion and Gary Merwin of Lake Orion. Loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Carol’s viewing will take place on July 26 from 2-6 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills. A private service will be held at a later date.



