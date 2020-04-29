|
|
Carol Wood of Kalamazoo passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Age 82. Carol was born in Detroit MI, on September 11, 1937, the daughter of Alden and Laura (Ouelette) Riegel. Carol is survived by her daughters, Julie (John) Harris of Howell, Catherine (Paul) Benjamin of South Lyon, Laura (Tim) Healey of Kalamazoo; and 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sister Alice Riegel, Mary Zarem, and Father William Riegel. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private family service will be held at Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home, 917 S. Burdick St. Kalamazoo. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time when we can all be together. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kalamazoo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, c/o the funeral home. JOLDERSMA & KLEIN 917 S. Burdick Street Kalamazoo, MI 49001 343-2628
Published in The Oakland Press on May 3, 2020