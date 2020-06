Or Copy this URL to Share

Carole Porter, 80, wife of the late Robert L. Porter, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Mother of Debbie (Jim) Shillito of MS & Lori (Bill) Walsh. Grandmother of Brad (Emily) Shillito, Melissa (Stephen) Parker, Rob (Jeane Carroll) Shillito, Kelsey (Xander) Haglund, Brandon Walsh & Ciara Walsh; & 7 great grandchildren. For full obituary visit SullivanFuneralDirectors. com



