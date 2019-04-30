|
Lorenz, Carolyn Ann, age 82 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 29, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard Lorenz. Dear mother of Cheryl (Reverend Thomas) Fischer, Reverend Gregory (Stephanie) Lorenz, and Denise (Scott) McDonald. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Bob) Hannon; Gregory (Magen), Daniel, Marissa, Matthew (Shannon) Lorenz; Griffin, and Emily McDonald. Great grandmother of Jaxon, Emmett and Amelia. Sister of Virginia McDonnell, the late Ralph (June) Butzke and the late Robert (Sandy) Butzke. Funeral Service Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:30 am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1892 E. Auburn Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday 10:00 am until time of Service. Memorials in Carolyn’s name may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 2, 2019