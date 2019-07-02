Home

Carolyn Anne Brown. My life’s love has gone. She was mother to our two children, Emily Carolyn (Tyler) Alden and Lindsay Kirsten (John) Salvador. She was stepmother to my children: Carlenne (Eric) Jarvis, Lisa Brown-Miller (Peggy Gustafson), Darren (Annette) Brown and Katie Brown. She has three surviving sisters, Kathleen Furstnau, Debbie Witty and Alicia Ferri. We lived in Commerce Township for forty years. She earned a BA and MBA from U of M, worked for Ford as a Product Planner and then Met Life as a Financial Planner. Grandmother to seven: Rylee, Zoey, and Jaxson Alden and Estella, Anthony, Maisie, and Theodore Salvador and step-grandmother to Courtney and Rebecca Jarvis; Alex Miller, Morgan Miller and Sonya Collins; and Kiera, Alyssa, and Emma Brown. Born in Lewistown, Montana on June 28, 1945, suffered the awful progression of Lewy Body Dementia, and died in Commerce, Michigan on June 25, 2019. Love, Bob. Visitation at 10 a.m.; Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 2905 South Commerce Rd Walled Lake MI. For further information visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com or phone 248-684-6645.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 4, 2019
