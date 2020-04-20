|
of Pontiac; April 19, 2020; age 72; Beloved wife of Archie for 55 years; Cherished mother of Dan (Jamie) Dennison and Jackie Dennison; Loving grandmother of Elysia (Tim) and Daniel (Stacey); Devoted great grandmother of Ella, Aubree, McKenna and Jax; Dear sister of Richard (Andrea) Parker. Mrs. Dennison was a school secretary in the Pontiac School District for 30 years. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private service will take place. Interment at Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 21, 2020