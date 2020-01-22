|
|
of White Lake; January 21, 2020; age 79; Loving wife of the late Donald; Dear mother of Terry McGowen, Chris McGowen (late Nancy), Robin (Deanna) McGowen and Dana (Richard) Bellant. Dear sister of Larry (Wilma) Dobbins and Gary Dobbins. Beloved grandmother of Melissa (Eric), Samantha (Kenny), Christopher, Jordan, Curtis (Cyaria), Tyler and Cody. Great-grandmother of Elle. Mrs. McGowen worked in the medical field for many years and also enjoyed gardening. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 23, 2020