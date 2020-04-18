Home

Carolyn (Shearer) Kennedy

Carolyn (Shearer) Kennedy Obituary
Carolyn Kennedy (Shearer), age 81, of Auburn Hills, Michigan passed away Thursday April 16, 2020. Carolyn was born the daughter of Johnny and Virgie (Douglas) Shearer on April 7, 1939 in Elk Valley, Tennessee. She moved to Michigan during her high school years. Carolyn raised her family in Auburn Hills. She worked first for Masco Tech and then for the Salvation Army. She attended Tabernacle Church in Pontiac. Carolyn loved to cook southern style food. Biscuits and gravy and peach cobbler were among her favorite dishes she served with love to her family. She loved all her family and her rescue dog Teddy. Carolyn is survived by her children Debra McConnaughhay, Darlene (Dave) Wilson, John (Susan Coburn) Kennedy, Robert (Shannon Smith) Kennedy, Carol Kennedy, Barbara (Charlie) Austin, Jeffrey (Kathy Lemke) Kennedy; siblings Juanita O’Camb and Jeanetta Boyle; as well as many, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn is predeceased by her infant daughter Kathy Lynn Kennedy; parents Johnny and Virgie (Douglas) Shearer; and brothers Rodger and Earl Shearer. Due to the Coronavirus, a funeral service will be held online on Tuesday April 21 at 11 a.m. Log on to www.oneroomstreaming.com EventID PixleyAhills Password TMVQCG
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2020
