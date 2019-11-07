The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Odneal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Odneal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Odneal Obituary
ODNEAL, Carrie – age 92, passed away, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Dennis; grandchildren, Lyniel (Tekela), Carldon, Carnisha, Alexis, Daniel (Madonna), Denmarius, Jazmine and Ronald; a host of great-grandchildren; special niece, Delois (Glen) Steed and other relatives. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Fisher Ave., with funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Rodney Tolbert, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mrs. Odneal will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street and may be viewed from 2-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -