|
|
ODNEAL, Carrie – age 92, passed away, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Dennis; grandchildren, Lyniel (Tekela), Carldon, Carnisha, Alexis, Daniel (Madonna), Denmarius, Jazmine and Ronald; a host of great-grandchildren; special niece, Delois (Glen) Steed and other relatives. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Fisher Ave., with funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Rodney Tolbert, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mrs. Odneal will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street and may be viewed from 2-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019