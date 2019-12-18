The Oakland Press Obituaries
Catherine Andrea Mount

Catherine Andrea Mount Obituary
MOUNT, CATHERINE ANDREA of Clarkston; December 15, 2019; Age 87; born June 5, 1932 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Carl and Olga Marie Hoff; wife of Clarence D. Mount for 70 years; mother of Patricia Ann Edwards (Gary) and Susan Marie Davis (Norman); grandmother of Daniel Louis Edwards (Jennifer), Troy Louis Edwards (Sarah) and Erica Sue Luhrs (Anthony); great-grandmother of Paige and Braydon Luhrs, Zachary and Jacob Edwards and Oliver and Harper Catherine Edwards; sister of Karen Lafnear (James); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was most proud of her loving family, a member of Sons of Norway and enjoyed golfing and interior designing. A Celebration of Catherine’s Life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church. 6805 Bluegrass Dr. Clarkston, MI 48346 Pastor Jonathan Heierman officiating. The family will receive friends at church 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to U of M Multiple Myeloma Research. In Catherine’s words Love You More! To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 19, 2019
