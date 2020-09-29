Pouls, Catherine Ann, Rochester, age 76, passed away on September 28, 2020. Loving wife of James Pouls; beloved mother of, Brad (Moira) Pouls and Scott Pouls; adoring grandmother of Holly Pouls and Collin Gill; dearest sister of Carol (Gordon) Rebresh, Rick (Krystal) McCotter; the late Connie (Charles) Parzych; cherished daughter of the late Eleanor and the late Lee McCotter. Cathy was very active with Mayflower Society, Colonial Dames, DAR, and many more. Interment at Mount Avon Cemetery in Rochester, MI. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com