Catherine Barbara Williams, 71, of Leesburg, Virginia, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter at her side on August 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arvil DePetro and Irene DePetro. She is predeceased by her ex-husband of 25 years, Conlan Williams. She is also predeceased by her sister, Marsha DePetro Emery. She leaves to cherish her memory two adult children, Amy Joncas and her husband, Wayne of Leesburg, Virginia and Andrew Williams and his wife, Rosa of Clifton Forge, Virginia. Her children will always recall many fond memories. Visitation will be held on August 31, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21371 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA. Graveside Service will be held on September 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Roseland Park Cemetery, 29001 North Woodward Avenue, Berkley, MI. Please visit www.demainefuneralhomes.com
to view the full obituary and to sign and view the guestbook.