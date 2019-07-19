|
of Waterford; July 14, 2019; age 100; Dear wife of the late Lawrence Dusenbury; Loving mother of Dot (Mike) LaLone; Dear sister of Doris Drapek and the late Jane Niemenski; Beloved grandmother of Kevin (Amy), Alex (Lisa) and Chris (Benita), and Matt (Deanna). Great-grandmother of Alice, Philip, Sydney, Luke and Connor. Mrs. Dusenbury was Charter Member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and worked in the Alumni Office at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School. She was also a disabled veteran of the United States Navy. A private Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lourdes Senior Community. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
