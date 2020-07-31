Catherine “Cathy” Coale French of West Bloomfield passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at age 67. She leaves behind husband Steven French, children Misty Fields and Jessica French, brothers Fred (Marcie) Coale (Annie, Sarah and Jonathon) and Charles “Chip” (Cheryl) Coale (Christopher, Rianne, Caila), and grandson Dylon Koper. Catherine was born to Elinor and Sidney Coale in West Bloomfield in 1953. She was a graduate of Andover High School, Michigan State, and Oakland University. She married Steven Koper in 1977 and had a son Aaron Koper (Misty Fields). After the death of her first husband, she remarried to Steven French in 1993 and had a daughter Jessica French. Catherine worked for many years in Pontiac public schools as a special education teacher, focused on serious, multiply-impaired students. She was known as a caring, kind person to those who knew her. She substituted in West Bloomfield preschools in her retirement. In 1997 she fought and won a battle with breast cancer. In 2016, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The prognosis was grim, only 9% survive the first year. With the help of her family and the amazing medical professionals at Karmanos, she marked 4 years this spring, creating many good memories with all who loved her during that time. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Karmanos Cancer Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store