Catherine A. Hoover; September 1, 2020; age 103; beloved wife of the late Thomas (Edward) Hoover; mother of Sharon, Eric and the late Bruce and Christopher Hoover; grandmother of Katie Horton and Annie Dodge; and great-grandmother of Max, Molly and Miles Horton. Born August 11, 1917 in Saulk Centre, MN to Lawrence J. Cosgrove and Gladys M. Scott. Preceded in death by siblings John, Cecil, Paul, Warn and Helen (Gagel). Proud graduate of St. Frederick’s High School, class of 1937. A founding member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Waterford and member of the Altar Society. Longtime employee of Jacobsen’s Flowers of Pontiac & Waterford. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 S. Lynn St., Waterford. Viewing will be 9:30am until the Funeral Mass.



