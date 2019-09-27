|
LEPINE, Catherine, 95, a long-time resident of the Keego Harbor area, died September 15, 2019 at River City Center in Alabama. Catherine was born in Marshalltown, IA on February 11, 1924. She was one of six children to John and Elizabeth (Demuth) Mead. In 1948 she was married to John Lepine in Marshalltown, IA and they had 5 children. She is survived by her children, Susan (Gary) Carter, Steven (Jeanne) Lepine, Larry (Martha) Lepine, Daniel Lepine and Patricia (Jerry) Long; and a long list of 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Catherine was a woman of faith who loved and believed in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of Our Lady of Refuge Church of Keego Harbor, where she was a volunteer reader among many other church activities for over 20 years. She truly was a lifelong learner and reader. After retiring from Visual Services as an administrative assistant for over 20 years, Catherine read to students at Roosevelt Public Schools for over 20 years and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year at age 90. She was an active member of the Garden Club of Keego Harbor and an avid walker of the local trails. Catherine was a devoted sports fan; she loved the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Tigers, MSU Spartans and the Iowa Hawkeyes! She loved to travel and some highlights include trips to Ireland, Italy and most of the United States. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 2904 Orchard Lake Rd, Keego Harbor. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Church, 3700 Commerce Rd, W. Bloomfield Twp. Following the funeral Mass, from 5–11 p.m. a celebration of Catherine’s life at the Holiday Inn Express, 4350 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 29, 2019