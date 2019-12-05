|
O’Donnell Campbell, Cecelia (“Ceil”), 85, joined the Savior after Whom she modeled her life on November 21, 2019, in Temple, Texas. Ceil was born & raised in Holyoke, Massachusetts, daughter of the late John and Alice (Keough) O'Donnell. Ceil met Edmond at confession in the chapel at UMass-Amherst where she earned a BS in Medical Technology. Long before it became commonplace, and without any “day care,” Ceil worked full-time midnight shift in a hospital laboratory for over 20 years while she and Ed raised six (6) children in Royal Oak and Waterford Township, Michigan. Somehow she found time to lead her daughter’s Camp Fire Girls troup, and she had a home-cooked dinner ready every evening. Ceil was a devout Catholic and never had a bad or cross word to say about or to anyone. Despite her workload (and then in retirement), Ceil spent countless hours helping others. She was especially kind to many elderly neighbors and, after retiring to Lillian, Alabama, was responsible for starting a “CareForce” telephone chain service that provided elders with a friendly daily check-in call. Ceil and Ed were active members of St Joseph Catholic Church in Lillian, Alabama and enjoyed many happy years at Spanish Cove in Lillian. Ceil is preceded in death by her husband Edmond ("Buster") Campbell and is survived by one brother, John O’Donnell of Milford, New Hampshire, and by six children, Anne (Charles) Brunson of Temple, Texas, Christopher Campbell of Houston, Texas, Timothy Campbell (Dung Vu) of East Lansing, Michigan, Matt (Dawn Turnbull) Campbell of White Lake, Michigan, John Campbell of Safety Harbor, Florida and Pete Campbell of Clarkston, Michigan; and four granddaughters: Stephanie Campbell of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jacquelynn (Joe) D'Agostino of Rome, Italy, Cecelia ("Cece") Campbell of Lansing, Michigan and Samantha Liedtke of Austin, Texas; sister-in law, Jane (Ron) Harrigan of Sparta, NJ; niece Alice (Dan) Lochman and family of San Marcos, Texas.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Saint Joseph Parish in Lillian, Alabama.In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics, St. Judes children’s hospital, or Alzheimer’s Research would be appreciated.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 6, 2019