of Auburn Hills; June 16, 1947 - August 13, 2020; age 73: Beloved brother of Jean (Bart) Ryan, John (Freddie) Crews and Don (Karen) Merritt; Son of the late Cecil and Margaret Crews; Also cherished by nieces, great nieces and nephews and many excellent friends. Mr. Crews was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division. He has left his cares behind. Warmth, love and peace to all. He will surely be missed. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



