Cecilia Jean “Cec” Faw, age 80 of Commerce Township, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence Faw. Loving mother of Lawrence “Gene” Faw, Jr., Clayton (Laura) Faw, Ken (Kellie) Faw, and Michael (Alice) Faw. Dear sister of the late Earl and late Kenneth and sister-in-law of Linda and Beverly. Proud grandmother of Christie (Adon), Aaron, Cory, David, Justin, Jordan, Noah, Nathaniel, and Nora. Mrs. Faw will lie instate Wednesday 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service 12 Noon at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2040 S Commerce Road in Walled Lake. Burial, Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Share your memories at: