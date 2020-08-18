1/1
Cecilia Jean "Cec" Faw
Cecilia Jean “Cec” Faw, age 80 of Commerce Township, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence Faw. Loving mother of Lawrence “Gene” Faw, Jr., Clayton (Laura) Faw, Ken (Kellie) Faw, and Michael (Alice) Faw. Dear sister of the late Earl and late Kenneth and sister-in-law of Linda and Beverly. Proud grandmother of Christie (Adon), Aaron, Cory, David, Justin, Jordan, Noah, Nathaniel, and Nora. Mrs. Faw will lie instate Wednesday 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service 12 Noon at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2040 S Commerce Road in Walled Lake. Burial, Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Share your memories at:

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Lying in State
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
AUG
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
