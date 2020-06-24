Charlene Fae "Char" Cosgrove
Charlene "Char" Fae Cosgrove, age 75, of Orion, passed away surrounded by her family on June 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Muriel and Nathan Griffith; beloved mother of Sean Cosgrove and Erin (the late Curt) Gagnon; adoring grandmother of Nina Gagnon; sister of Virginia Webb; aunt of Mark (Terri) Cooper; cousin of Rochelle “Rocky” (Roy) Pinner. Also survived by many other cherished family members, dear friends and her beloved golden retriever Noah. Char retired from General Motors after 40 years of dedicated service. She loved tending to her beautiful gardens and cared about all animals, especially her pets over the years. Char also enjoyed feeding and watching her backyard birds. She loved traveling the country and world, reading a wide variety of books, keeping up with the news and her favorite shows, socializing with many longtime friends, and most of all she loved being a Nana and spending time with her family. Char was a vital part of so many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Live streaming for the memorial service will be available. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. which is open to the public. Private inurnment at Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. Suggested memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society or Rogel Cancer Center – Michigan Medicine.

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
JUN
27
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
