|
|
Charlene Gallardo; age 77 of Waterford. November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; dear mother of Jeff (Jessica) Gallardo, Denise (Sam) Patterson and William (Sonja) Gallardo; grandmother of six; sister of Carol Drouin. Funeral Service Saturday, November 9, 2019 – 12 Noon at Huntoon Funeral Home, 855 West Huron, Pontiac. The family will receive friends Friday 5p.m. to 8p.m. and Saturday 11a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Canine Companion Rescue Center. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 7, 2019