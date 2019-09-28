|
|
Martin, Charles “Chuck” , 90, of Waterford, MI passed away September 25, 2019. He was born in Highland Park, grew up in Clawson. He graduated from Alma College in 1949. Chuck married Barbara Bitterle in 1950. They had 3 children. Barbara died in 1995. He worked in construction and land development including Lake Sherwood and Lakewood Village. He retired as a real estate broker. Chuck remarried in 1998 to Lillian Rodger who had 3 children by previous marriage. Throughout his life he enjoyed travel of all types, music, family and friends. He committed himself to the community by being active in the Huron Valley school board and both the residents association and board of directors at Canterbury-on-the Lake retirement community in Waterford. Though tours took him to many parts of the world, the Bluewater RV group was particularly fondly remembered. Chuck regretted not having moved to Canterbury earlier. The activities and friends there were beyond any expectations. Chuck is survived by his children; Judy (Ralph) Windeler, Rex (Shelley) Martin, Todd Martin, Jeanne (Jim) Koresky, Ron Rodger and Ray (Marsha) Rodger; twenty grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Interment will be private. Memorials are suggested to the Terrace Garden fund of Canterbury-on-the-Lake. On line condolences @ tributes.com/obituary/show/charles-robert-martin-107561842
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 29, 2019