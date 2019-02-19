|
|
TINDALL, CHARLES “WESLEY” of Waterford, passed away February 18, 2019 at 81 years of age. Loving husband of Shirley for 58 years; dear father of Bruce (Sherry) Tindall and Randy Tindall; grandfather of 7; great grandfather of 19 and 2 on the way; great great grandfather of 4 and 1 on the way; brother of Roger Tindall and the late Susan Wilkerson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Wesley was a veteran of the US Navy, and retired from Reynolds Water Conditioning. In his retirement, he decided to work for Central United Methodist Church, Waterford, and in his spare time enjoyed traveling and crossword puzzles. Funeral service will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Rd, Waterford. Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 20, 2019