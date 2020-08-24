1/1
Charles A. "Chuck" Lauinger
Lauinger, Charles A. “Chuck” of Pontiac Michigan passed July 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving husband of the late Mary “Marie” Lauinger of 63 years. Father of Charles E. (Nancy) Lauinger, Gary S. (Donna) Lauinger, Kenneth P. Lauinger, and the late Denise Anthony. Grandfather of eight, great grandfather of ten. He was a veteran of the Korean War, member of the American Legion Chief Pontiac post 377. He retired from Fisher Body Pontiac, and member of UAW 653. A celebration of his life at Christ the Redeemer, Catholic Church located at 2700 Waldron Road in Lake Orion at a date and time to be announced.

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
