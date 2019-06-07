|
|
Charles Alben Lingenfelter, 68, of Troy, MI, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 31, 2019. He was born to Horace and Dorothy (Rae) Lingenfelter in Jeffersonville, Indiana on September 24, 1950. He earned his bachelor degree in Actuarial Science from Indiana State University and a Master of Fine Arts in Film and Photography from Southern Illinois University. He was a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) Fraternity at Indiana State University. He was a Practice Leader/Senior Consultant at Wilson Partners Group, LLC in Troy, MI specializing in healthcare actuarial services. He served on the advisory board for the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University. Predeceased by his wife of 10 years, Ruth H. Lingenfelter; he is survived by his son, Steven Lingenfelter, step-daughters Lisa Koss (Darin) and Jennifer Thomas (Jim), 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Chuck had a passion for film, cinematography, photography and was especially fond of train and RV travel. As a faithful member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Rochester, he loved helping others & served God through various missions- more recent being work trips to Red Bird Mission in the Appalachian Mountain region of KY & Grace Centers of Hope, Pontiac MI, as a kitchen volunteer. Friends & family are invited for a memorial celebration of Chuck’s life at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Rochester, MI on Saturday July 13, 2019, gathering at 10:30 am, celebration service at 11:30 am with luncheon to follow in the fellowship hall. Donations in lieu of flowers to the ministries dear to Chuck mentioned above: rbmission.org; gracecentersofhope.org
Published in The Oakland Press on June 9, 2019