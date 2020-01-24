|
Ludwig, Charles “Chuck” Anthony, age 75 of Rochester Hills, passed away January 16, 2020. Loving husband of Carol Hanson for 25 years, dear father of Kevin Ludwig, Katie Ludwig, Heidi Ludwig, Eric Hanson and Shawn Hanson. Cherished grandfather of Hannah, Alex, Matthew and Ashleigh Hanson. Brother of Ann (Harry) Scharboneau and the late George (Carole Malcolm), Al and Tom (the late Gudrun) Ludwig. Chuck worked for Oakland County for 31 years and retired from CARE House in 2018 after 15 years. A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 12:00 noon until time of service. Memorials in Chuck’s name may be made to CARE House of Oakland County. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 25, 2020