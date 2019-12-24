The Oakland Press Obituaries
Charles D. Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Charles D., age 86 of Oxford, January 7, 1933 - December 22, 2019. Loving husband of the late Edith Mitchell. Father of Diane (Larry) McKee, and the late Kirk and Scott. Grandfather of Amy (Eric) Aguilar, Amber Mitchell, Lee McKee and the late Sean McKee; great-grandfather of Autumn Casinger, Kevin Gentry, and Addison Aguilar. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors Oxford.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019
