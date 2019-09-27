The Oakland Press Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Goff, Charles David, age 91 of Shelby Township, formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away September 27, 2019. Loving husband of the late Elaine. Dear father of Debra (Pedro) Gonzales, Cheryl Eiter, Michael (Lori) Goff, Laurie Horan, Linda Goff and the late Charles B. Goff. Cherished grandfather of Jeannie (Jeffrey), Marian (Franz), Pauline (Melvin), Benjamin (Shannon), Lydia (Alan), Sarah (Bryan), James (Megan), Jennifer, Jonathan, Leland (Jaimie), Carla and Charles, great grandfather of 17. Funeral Service Monday, September 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday 3-6 pm. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials in Charles’ name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 29, 2019
