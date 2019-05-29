The Oakland Press Obituaries
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Charles Douglas CHAPMAN

Charles Douglas CHAPMAN Obituary
CHAPMAN, Charles Douglas, age 82, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on May 22, 2019. He was born in Maysville, KY, on August 17, 1936. Charles graduated from high school and went on to work in management for A&P. He married Elizabeth Chapman on August 25, 1989. Charles was preceded in death by his son Derreck Chapman. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Chapman; his children, Kevin (Tammie) Chapman and Karla Renee (Patrick) Holland; his daughter in law, Candi Chapman; his grandchildren, Brooke, Brandon, Levi and Layven; his great grandchildren, Madison, Preston and Logan; and his sister, Joyce Rauton. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 PM, with gathering starting at 11 AM, at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr. Rochester, MI. Burial will be held at Christian Memorial Gardens in Rochester Hills, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 30, 2019
