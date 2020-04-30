Charles E. James
James, Charles E., age 86 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 29, 2020, from a heart attack Loving husband of the late Euphemia for 54 years. Dear father of Diane (Kirk) Stuart and Bryan (Evelyn) James. Cherished grandfather of Amy Gibbs, Bradley James and Breanna James. Brother of the late Jack James. Brother in law of Churchel Barker, Marjorie (the late Wilton) Moore, Pauline (the late Calvin) Pennington, Oneita (the late Bill) Holloway, Alta (Merle) Whittaker, Mary (the late Carl) Barker, Rose (the late Raymond) Barker, Sandy Kriss and the late Betty (the late Ray) Jett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A family graveside service was held at Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. Memorials in Charles’ name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Karmonos Pancreatic Cancer. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book:

Published in The Oakland Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
