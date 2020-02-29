|
|
CHARLES E SCHURMAN - It is with great sadness that the family of Charles E. Schurman of West Bloomfield announces his passing on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Charlie will be lovingly missed by his wife of 25+ years, Becky and his children, David (Marcy) Schurman, and Teri Proctor. Charlie will also be dearly remembered by two grandchildren, Jason (Nichole) Proctor and Malorie (Nate) Slezak; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Grant, and Everlie. Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Ronald (Sharon) Schurman. Charlie will also be forever remembered by Darin (Pamela) Schurman and Todd (Cynthia) Schurman and their children, Madelyn and Hannah; Kevin (Betsy) Hysell, Holly Hysell, Penny (Donnie) Baker, Greg Hysell; and nieces, Chelsea (Justin) Juracek, Haley Hysell; and nephew Gabriel Hysell and many dear friends. Charlie was born February 8, 1935, in Detroit to Merle and Minnie Schurman. He graduated from Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores and went on to study Architecture at Lawrence Institute of Technology. Charlie began his career in architecture with The Homograf Co. in 1953. In 1960, he went on to work with B.D. Stewart & Assoc., specializing in the design of healthcare, nursing homes, and special care facilities. In 1971, Charlie partnered with his brother, Ron Schurman, and Craig Smith and formed Smith + Schurman Assoc, Inc., in Birmingham. Charlie was the Director of Production and Technical Services. Charlie retired from Smith + Schurman in 1998 after nearly 30 years of architectural design leadership. He was a profoundly respected architect who graciously mentored many budding architects throughout his distinguished career. In 1999, Charlie and Becky formed a new venture, Schurman Assoc, Inc, to work with Special Tree Brain + Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation. Special Tree consulted with the Michigan Department of Public Health Admin. and identified Charlie as an ideal steward. Charlie was so proud to be a part of Special Tree’s accomplishments until his retirement in 2019. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman. He loved golfing, fishing, fly-fishing, camping, nature, and traveling with friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorial gifts may be made in Charlie’s memory to: InPro, Attn: Rene Dell: 39010 Wabash Road, Romulus, MI 48174 (Special Tree) or Brain Injury Assn of MI: 7305 Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI 48114. Charlie’s family is planning a private memorial at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 1, 2020