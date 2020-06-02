Charles Edward Foust Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOUST, CHARLES EDWARD Sr. of Waterford, passed away May 25, 2020 at 80 years of age. Born on January 18, 1940 in Pontiac, Michigan, son to the late Earl and LeBurney Foust. Loving husband of Lois for 26 years; dear father of Jill (the late Thomas) Carter, Charles Foust, and Julie (Paul) Brown; proud grandfather of 10; great grandfather of many; brother of Joan (the late Bob) Smith, Chris Wood and the late Gene Foust. Charles served his country in the United States Air Force. A private graveside service was held at White Chapel Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fraternal Order Of Eagles 289 W. Montcalm Street, Pontiac, Michigan 48342.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved