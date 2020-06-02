FOUST, CHARLES EDWARD Sr. of Waterford, passed away May 25, 2020 at 80 years of age. Born on January 18, 1940 in Pontiac, Michigan, son to the late Earl and LeBurney Foust. Loving husband of Lois for 26 years; dear father of Jill (the late Thomas) Carter, Charles Foust, and Julie (Paul) Brown; proud grandfather of 10; great grandfather of many; brother of Joan (the late Bob) Smith, Chris Wood and the late Gene Foust. Charles served his country in the United States Air Force. A private graveside service was held at White Chapel Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fraternal Order Of Eagles 289 W. Montcalm Street, Pontiac, Michigan 48342.



