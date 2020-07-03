STATON, Mr. Charles Edward – age 68, passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing at 11 a.m. Pastor James H. Keys, Sr., officiating. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10 a.m. Friday. Mr. Staton will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12 noon-6 p.m. Thursday.



