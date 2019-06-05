|
Charles Francis McKinnon, 83, Grand Blanc, MI passed away June 1, 2019 at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, MI, following a brief illness. Chuck was born November 9, 1935, to Charles John and Ida Iris (Pierce) McKinnon in Gaylord, MI. He was raised in Mackinaw City and was a long-time resident of Lake Orion. A graduate of Mackinaw City High School in 1952 and Ferris State in 1956, he was employed at Dow Chemical and retired from Oakland County Drain Commission after 30+ years serving on many Oakland County Drain Boards. Married to Kay Frances Braman for nearly 55 years. Beloved father of Kendra (Jason) Saidens, Kelli (Andrew) Bunker and Karla (Britt) Cartrite, grandfather to Hannah, Emma, Luke, Theodore and Charlotte and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Douglas Carl. Chuck was an avid genealogist, serving as treasurer of the Northeast Oakland Genealogical Society for many years. He also served on the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission. Chuck had a lifelong enthusiasm for sports, playing, coaching his kids and watching a wide variety of sporting events. He loved travel, music, reading, puzzle solving and corny jokes. Chuck never met a stranger; connecting with people gave him great pleasure. The last 20 years of retirement, with winters spent in Arizona, brought him many new friends. In recent years, he especially enjoyed the comradery of the North American One-Armed Golfer Association (NAOAGA). Per his wishes, he has been cremated, and a private service will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to www.NAOAGA.org or to WKAR Public Radio in East Lansing.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 6, 2019