Charles Gardner Merithew recently died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Richmond, Virginia. Chuck graduated from Saint Michael Catholic High School in Pontiac, Michigan in 1958 and after service in the U.S. Army, went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Harbert. Chuck lived what can only be described as a colorful life. At different points in his life he owned a school carnival franchise, billiards parlor, a rollerskating rink, a soda pop shop, a candy company and vegan bed & breakfasts. He leaves friends behind in Michigan, Ohio, Vermont, West Virginia and Virginia. He lost the love of his life and high school classmate in 2007 and never fully adjusted to life without her. Chuck enjoyed writing poetry, spending time with his grandchildren, a nice piece of pie and the occasional Vernor’s ice cream float. He never had a bad word to say about anyone, except maybe himself and his ability to consume Netflix shows is a thing of legends. He leaves behind his sister Judy (Roy) Passarelli; his three sons: Scott Charles, James Michael and Gregg David; three beautiful daughter-in-laws: Mary Virginia, Terry and Olivia; five wonderful grandchildren: Evelyn, Gardner, Ann Curran, Gabriel and Oliver; and a bevy of nephews and nieces that he never failed to entertain. The family is planning a private memorial at a future date.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 1, 2019