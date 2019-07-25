The Oakland Press Obituaries
Pixley Funeral Home
Charles George Long Obituary
Charles George Long of Rochester, MI passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born in Rochester on August 29, 1934. Charles was a graduate of Rochester High School and went on to be the proud owner of J & M Control, SWE, and CLEARR Ind. He married his beloved wife, Carlene Marie Long, on August 11, 1956. He was a devout member of Abiding Presence Lutheran Church. In his free time he loved to fish, hunt, and play softball but his absolute favorite activity was spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Carlene; his children Michael (Christine), James (Sharon), and Scott (Patricia); also his grandchildren Danielle (Chris), Joshua (Julie), Nicholas, Hunter, and Willow. He is predeceased by his brother William and his sister Betty. A visitation will be held for Charles on Sunday July 28 from 3-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home located at 322 W. University Dr. Rochester Mi 48307. Charles funeral service will take place at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 246 Benjamin St, Romeo, MI 48065, on Monday July 29 at 11 a.m. with the family accepting guests from 10 a.m. until time of service. Donations are being accepted for the s () or the (https://www.kidney.org) and the Rochester Older Persons Commission ( https://www.opcseniorcenter.org ).
Published in The Oakland Press on July 26, 2019
