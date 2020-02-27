The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Charles Robertson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Gray Robertson III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Gray Robertson III Obituary
of Clarkston, Michigan passed away February 25, 2020; age 84. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Kay Keller Robertson, daughter Patricia Kay (John) Fredricksen and son Gregory Keller Robertson. Preceded in death by his son Charles Gray Robertson IV. Proud Grandfather of Greg and Ben Le Claire and Gray and Anna Robertson. Dear brother of Gary (Pennie) Robertson. Father in law of Melanie Robertson. Life long friend of Tom Bullen. Also survived by 6 nieces and nephews. Charles was a 1953 graduate from Clarkston High School. He graduated from Albion College Class of 1957. Charles retired from Parke Davis. He was a 50 year member of the Society of Microbiology. He was a member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, Burns Society, Canada Creek Ranch, Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Waterford Elks and the Jaycee’s. Family and friends may visit Sunday 4-7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Clarkston Historical Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -