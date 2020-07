Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles H. Fordyce, “Chuck” passed away peacefully at home with his family July 15, 2020 at age 81. Preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Vida; son Charles; daughter Julie and brother Lorin "Bud". He is survived by his sons Scott, Harvey and Brian; stepchildren Vickie, Cherie and Danny; sister, Mary Wellman; grandchildren Jeffrey, Heather, Jennifer, Samantha, Lynda, Anthony, Michael, Lilly, Stevie, Tessa and Nathan; 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. A Celebration of Life Memorial is being planned for August. View full obituary at:



