Charles H. Fordyce, “Chuck” passed away peacefully at home with his family July 15, 2020 at age 81. Preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Vida; son Charles; daughter Julie and brother Lorin "Bud". He is survived by his sons Scott, Harvey and Brian; stepchildren Vickie, Cherie and Danny; sister, Mary Wellman; grandchildren Jeffrey, Heather, Jennifer, Samantha, Lynda, Anthony, Michael, Lilly, Stevie, Tessa and Nathan; 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. A Celebration of Life Memorial is being planned for August. View full obituary at:



