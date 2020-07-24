1/1
Charles H. "Chuck" Fordyce
Charles H. Fordyce, “Chuck” passed away peacefully at home with his family July 15, 2020 at age 81. Preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Vida; son Charles; daughter Julie and brother Lorin "Bud". He is survived by his sons Scott, Harvey and Brian; stepchildren Vickie, Cherie and Danny; sister, Mary Wellman; grandchildren Jeffrey, Heather, Jennifer, Samantha, Lynda, Anthony, Michael, Lilly, Stevie, Tessa and Nathan; 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. A Celebration of Life Memorial is being planned for August. View full obituary at www.lynchandsonsmilford.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
