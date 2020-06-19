Charles H. Anderton, Sr. of Commerce Township, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020 at 79 years of age. Born to Frederick and Pearl Anderton in Cullman, Alabama on October 5, 1940. Beloved husband of Nina. Loving father of Charles Anderton, Jr., Matthew (Kelly) Anderton, Chad (Holly) Anderton, Terrence (Mary) Arquette and Dwayne (Stacey) Arquette. Proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Frederick "Pic" Anderton, Jr., Violet Royals and Robert Anderton. Affectionately known as "Chigger" by his Southern friends, and "Bama" by his Northern friends, Charles retired from General Motors ten years ago after 48 years of dedicated service. He was a life-long supporter of Alabama Crimson Tide Football. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was known for his legendary story and joke telling. He was a long-time member of Scott Lake Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Scott Lake Baptist Church, 811 Scott Lake Road in Waterford. The family will receive friends at church on both Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions suggested to Scott Lake Baptist Church.



