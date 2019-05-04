The Oakland Press Obituaries
CHARLES JAMES BELLANT

CHARLES JAMES BELLANT Obituary
BELLANT, CHARLES JAMES; of Clarkston, passed away April 29, 2019 at 77 years of age. Son of the late Clarence and Marie Bellant; loving husband of Rosanna Bellant for 57 years; cherished father of Clarence (Pam) Bellant, Anthony (Jennifer) Bellant and the late Bruce Bellant; beloved grandfather of Crystal, Cory (Toja), Megan, Andrew and Dustin; dearest great grandfather of Cadence, Cason, Cayla and Caylee. Charles was a retired Vietnam veteran with 21 years of service to his country in the United States Army. He was also a proud member of the Sault Ste Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians. A graveside service will be held at Epoufette Cemetery in Epoufette, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford. To leave a condolence please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 5, 2019
