ROSS JR., CHARLES LAWRENCE, Red to his wife and old friends - was a great story teller who loved to talk about his exploits in his native New Castle, or his time in the service in New York, or someone he’d met on the golf course or at the driving range - he loved helping people with their game. After his heart operation in 2003 he volunteered at Mended Hearts and became the local leader for a few years until his wife, Ann, got sick. He loved to see people’s eyes light up with hope when they saw a vibrant old man who had survived and was doing so well. He loved his family, and most of all he loved Ann. They had been married 71 years when she passed away. They volunteered together delivering Meals on Wheels for several years. Charlie is survived by four children, four grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. To leave a condolence, please visit;

Published in The Oakland Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
