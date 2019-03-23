|
MILLER, CHARLES LEE JR., age 85 of Clarkston passed away March 20, 2019. Born October, 5, 1933 in Pontiac, Michigan, son to the late Charles and Anna Miller Sr. Beloved husband of the late Nina; loving father of Lorraine (Bob) Pierce, Renay (Dick) Cody, Vicki Miller – Perrier, Glen (Peggy) Miller, Michele Miller, Greg Miller, Kenneth (Pauline) Miller, Kim Miller, Tracy (Dave) Millmine and the late Troy Miller; dearest grandfather of 17, great grandfather of 31 and great great grandfather of 3; dear brother of Mary Ann Thrower and Gary Miller; preceded in death by 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles worked for many years with gas lines for Macomb Underground now Kaltz Engineering. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. In his free time Charles loved to golf, play cards and spend time with his family and friends. A Private service for family will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME, CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Highway.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019